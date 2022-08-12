PITTSVILLE, Md. - The street will be known as Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way.
The current street, know as Main St., in Pittsville, will be topped with signs that say Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The signs will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m.
Around eight or nine of the street signs will stand proud for a fallen hero.
Neshawn Jubilee, a community member and Pittsville police officer, worked closely with Corporal Hilliard. Jubilee will be in attendance for tomorrow's unveiling.
"We are a small community, but were a tight knit community. To experience a tragedy like this was definitely one that was unexpected and heartfelt by many. As a community member, its very important to continue to honor his legacy and remember what he did in this community ," says Jubilee.
Jubilee worked alongside Corporal Hilliard.
"I think he would be happy to see what we are doing. We are coming together. I am not sure what he would say. Maybe, thank you? Or, keep up the good work. But I think he'd be very happy to see the outcome that the community is definitely coming together," says Jubilee.
Jubilee says he thinks tomorrows unveiling will be a time of reflection and a time for hope. It's drawn the community together, says Jubilee.
Pittsville Commission President, Sean McHugh says, "This is bringing the community together, the residents of Pittsville, and all residents of Wicomico County to include citizens and the law enforcement family. It's an honoring. It's a closure to help bring closure to honor a man that sacrificed his life," says McHugh.
Naming the street was an easy decision.
"Mainstreet is actually a Pittsville owned street. They needed our permission to be able to do the dedication, to name the road, in his honor. No commissioner or anybody objected to that. We thought it was appropriate and one of the many things we plan on doing to honor the life of Glenn Hilliard," says McHugh.
A much deserved tribute to a fallen hero.