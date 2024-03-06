DOVER, Del.- People in Delaware could see fines of up to $500 for falsely claiming their pets as service animals.
State Senator Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) is sponsoring the bill. He said there is a growing problem when it comes to service animals.
"Service animals are critical to those who need them," Lawson said. "Unfortunately, they are being abused, not the animals but the service is being abused."
Lawson said it is becoming more common for people to order counterfeit service vests for their pets.
"Anybody can buy one and put it on an animal, be that a cat, dog, alpaca, whatever, and call it a service animal, and that is not fair," he added.
Lawson highlighted the significant investment of both money and training required for an animal to become qualified as a service companion. He stressed that fraudulent claims diminish the credibility of legitimate service animals and their handlers.
Over at the Delaware State Fire Commission, Ajax, the newest service dog, and his handler, Frank Fioravaniti, exemplify the level of training necessary for genuine service animals.
Canine Companions Facility Dog, Ajax and Fioravaniti have dedicated extensive time and effort to their training regimen, mastering over 40 commands together.
"He can tell you hi, he can speak, he can open doors and recently I have been teaching him to stop, drop, and roll," Fioravaniti said.
Lawson's bill would impose a $500 fine for fake service animals and would make any penalty after that a misdemeanor. Fioravaniti said he's in support.
"For someone to order a vest online so they can impersonate the same training, I think that's bad. It goes against all the training and experience these dogs have," he remarked.
If the bill becomes law, Lawson said any agency with authority under the criminal code will likely be able to enforce it.
It has been assigned to the Senate Banking, Business, Insurance and Technology Committee.