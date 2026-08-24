DOVER, Del. - Back-to-school season is officially underway.
Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and members of the Delaware Department of Education visited the Dover Middle School Campus Monday, connecting with educators as they prepared their classrooms for the new school year.
Marten said she loves this time of year and brought along a special reminder of her own time in the classroom: the first five years of lesson plan books she used when she began teaching.
Student leaders with SkillSphere, a nonprofit founded by high school students, also joined the visit. The group brought donated school supplies to help students at the school start the year prepared.
"A lot of these Title I schools are under-resourced. A lot of the students don't have supplies on the first day of school. So this would help students like prepare and have a better year overall in the classroom," one student with SkillSphere said.
Marten praised the leadership and service SkillSphere is showing and said she is excited for the school year ahead.
The Dover visit is the start of a series of school visits planned across Delaware over the next month.