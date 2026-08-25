Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.