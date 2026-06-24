DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers are taking a closer look at how high school playoff and championship games are broadcast, with supporters saying more viewing options could help families stay connected to some of their students' biggest moments.
A proposed resolution would direct the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) to review its current media rights agreements and explore additional broadcasting partnerships for postseason athletic events.
Currently, DIAA holds exclusive broadcasting rights for state tournament contests through its agreement with the NFHS Network. Any television, radio or livestream coverage from another entity requires approval from DIAA, and unauthorized streaming is prohibited.
Supporters of the resolution say reviewing those agreements could open the door to more options for families who cannot attend games in person.
"Having only one entity, it doesn't really give a lot of options for families," said Sen. Nicole Poore, D-Del., one of the lawmakers supporting the resolution. "I think there have been some families that have been looking for more coverage to be able to see their loved one playing on the fields or in a gym."
The issue can be especially challenging during playoff and championship seasons, when teams from Sussex and Kent counties often travel long distances to compete.
Rep. Tim Dukes, R-Del., said he experienced that challenge firsthand when a local Sussex County school reached the state semifinals.
"One of our local high schools in Sussex County was in the semifinals of the state championship," Dukes said. "I think it's important that we as citizens, we have access."
Supporters say expanding coverage is not only about making games easier to watch, but also about creating opportunities for students interested in careers in media production, broadcasting and technology.
"It allows the students to participate in it, right?" Poore said. "If this is a pathway that they want to go into, it's a great way to explore it for themselves."
At Lake Forest High School, Superintendent Dr. Steven Lucas said having more viewing options could benefit families who cannot travel to postseason contests.
"Certainly there are some families that can't get up to games that may be up in Wilmington or up in that area," Lucas said. "For them to have the ability to see their student athletes perform live on TV is great. It's a great opportunity."
Lucas said he believes introducing additional options could ultimately benefit students, while noting that student welfare should remain the top priority as discussions continue.
The resolution does not immediately change DIAA's media rights policies. Instead, it directs the organization to evaluate its current structure and consider whether additional partnerships could better serve Delaware schools, athletes and families.
Supporters say any future recommendations should focus on increasing access while ensuring decisions are made in the best interest of student athletes.
"At the end of the day," Poore said, "they'll pick what is best for the state of Delaware and for our student athletes."
DIAA told WBOC in a statement the organization is aware of a proposed resolution and will review its contents as it moves through the legislative process.