DOVER, Del. - The Delaware NAACP State Conference is speaking out following a traffic stop and arrest involving a Dover woman that has prompted internal and state reviews.
A video of the arrest, shared to social media by user Coldest Winter Ever, shows a July 7 traffic stop involving 38-year-old Sierra Hopkins and a Delaware State Police trooper. DSP says Hopkins was originally pulled over for a suspended license before the trooper determined her car should have been towed and conducted a second stop. An argument between Hopkins and the trooper broke out during the first stop, according to authorities.
During the second stop, police say Hopkins refused to follow instructions to move her car so it could be towed and then refused to get out of the car. The situation then appeared to escalate as the trooper attempted to remove her from the vehicle, ultimately resulting in the trooper using physical force to take her into custody. The video of the incident shows multiple onlookers, including children.
Hopkins was charged with multiple offenses.
DSP and Governor Matt Meyer both issued statements on the incident last week after the video went viral online. DSP said an internal review began immediately while the Governor said he was meeting with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with DSP to conduct reviews of policy and training.
In a statement released to WBOC on Tuesday, July 13, Delaware NAACP State Conference President Fleur McKendell said the organization is aware of the incident and shares the concerns many Delawareans have expressed after videos of the arrest circulated widely on social media.
"Like many Delawareans, I have viewed the videos shared by members of the public, and I understand and share the concern, frustration, and emotions this incident has generated across our state," McKendell said.
McKendell said seeing "a woman being subjected to that level of force, particularly in the presence of her children, is deeply concerning and difficult to watch."
The NAACP is now calling for transparency, accountability, and a review of the circumstances surrounding the encounter while emphasizing that any response should be guided by the full facts of the case.
In its statement, the organization said the community is seeking answers to several questions, including whether de-escalation techniques were used, whether the level of force was appropriate, and whether the trooper's actions were consistent with department training, policies, and procedures.
McKendell said examining those questions "is not about assigning blame before all the facts are known," but about ensuring accountability, strengthening public trust, and making sure law enforcement interactions meet standards of professionalism, dignity, and respect.
The Delaware NAACP said it will continue to monitor the case and support a thorough and impartial review.
"We remain committed to seeking the truth, advocating for justice, and ensuring that community voices are heard," McKendell said.
WBOC has also reached out to the Delaware Department of Justice on any legal developments surrounding the arrest.