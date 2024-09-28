BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Sussex County Friday afternoon.
On September 27th, Delaware State Police Troopers responded at approximately 1:45pm to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for the report of a shooting.
DSP say troopers arrived to the scene and were told a "20-year-old man, suffering from gunshots wounds to his leg, was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries."
An initial investigation by police revealed that during an argument an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the victim, hitting him the leg.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective R. Mitchell at 302-752-3794.