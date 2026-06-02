RIDGELY, Md. - A 23-year-old man from Delmar, Del. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Ridgely following his arrest in September of 2025.
As WBOC previously reported, emergency services responded to reports of a man in cardiac arrest on Maple Avenue in Ridgely on Sept. 29, 2025. There, authorities say they found the deceased 65-year-old victim with injuries consistent with an assault.
Police then determined the victim had been in a physical altercation with Tyler Davis who was also living in the house at the time. Davis was arrested and initially charged with numerous crimes including second-degree murder.
On Tuesday, June 2, court records show Davis pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge and the abuse of a vulnerable adult leading to physical injury. The other charges against him were not pursued.
Davis is now scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 6, 2026.