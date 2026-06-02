Guilty plea

(Photo: MGN Online)

RIDGELY, Md. - A 23-year-old man from Delmar, Del. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Ridgely following his arrest in September of 2025.

As WBOC previously reported, emergency services responded to reports of a man in cardiac arrest on Maple Avenue in Ridgely on Sept. 29, 2025. There, authorities say they found the deceased 65-year-old victim with injuries consistent with an assault.

Police then determined the victim had been in a physical altercation with Tyler Davis who was also living in the house at the time. Davis was arrested and initially charged with numerous crimes including second-degree murder. 

Ridgely murder Davis

(Caroline County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, June 2, court records show Davis pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge and the abuse of a vulnerable adult leading to physical injury. The other charges against him were not pursued. 

Davis is now scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 6, 2026.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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