CAROLINE COUNTY, M.d. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested Tyler Davis, 22, for murder after emergency services responded to a man in cardiac arrest on Sept. 29.
Officials say at about 9:30 a.m. that morning, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Department of Emergency Services and the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company responded to 310 Maple Avenue for a 65-year-old man in cardiac arrest. They say it was immediately obvious that the victim was deceased and had injuries consistent with assault. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division then responded to the scene.
Police say they determined there was a physical altercation between the victim and Davis of Ridgely, who also lived in the house.
Davis was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Second Degree Murder
- Manslaughter Adult Victim
- Assault First Degree
- Second Degree Assault
- Reckless Endangerment
- Vulnerable Adult Physical Injury
- Vulnerable Adult Abuse House/Family Member
- Vulnerable Adult Abuse Custodian
He was remanded to the Caroline County Detention Center without bond.
An autopsy will be conducted in Baltimore to determine cause and manner of death.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 479-2515. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family can be notified.