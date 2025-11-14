BERLIN, Md. - Chopper 16 was overhead a large commercial structure fire in Worcester County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out on Nov. 13 at a commercial building near Rt. 113. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.
Details are currently limited, but multiple fire companies were on the scene. The Delmar Fire Department announced their station was covering the east side of Wicomico County as crews from Parsonsburg, Pittsville, Willards, and Powellville Fire Departments assisted the Berlin Fire Department with the fire.
The building is part of Bayside Jet Drive, a boat and jet ski dealer near Berlin. Worcester County Commissioner Eric Fiori owns the business.
As of early on Nov. 14, the fire's cause has not yet been released.
On Friday, Fiori released the following statement:
I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who responded during the fire at Bayside Jet Drive. While the loss of the building and everything inside is devastating, I am profoundly grateful that every person is safe and that all of our first responders returned home unharmed. At the end of the day, nothing matters more than that.
To the firefighters and first responders who acted with courage, precision, and unwavering professionalism—thank you. Your service protected lives, and my family and I will never forget it.
To our neighbors, the Ladies Auxiliary, and every member of the community who showed up with water, snacks, and food—your kindness in the midst of chaos reminded us what Worcester County is all about. I am especially grateful to the neighbor who stopped and prayed with me in that moment. Your compassion gave me strength when I needed it most.
I also want to thank the friends who checked in, supported our children, and stood by our side; the teachers who stepped in to help my wife so she could be with me; and our Bayside Jet Drive team, who handled an unbearable situation with grace and resilience.
This tragedy strikes deeply for our family. My wife lost her mother to a fire, and we carry that loss with us every day. That history is why we are overwhelmingly thankful to God that no one was injured.
As both a business owner and a Worcester County Commissioner, I have always believed in the strength of this community. Yesterday, I saw that strength firsthand. The road ahead will be difficult, but with your support—our customers, our friends, our family, and our community—we will rebuild.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us during this painful time. We are grateful beyond words, and we will rise again.