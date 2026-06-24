DELMAR, Del. - The Delmar Police Department has confirmed to WBOC that a prominent member of the Delmar School Board has been charged with driving under the influence.
According to police, Shane T. Bowden was charged with DUI and arrested in late May. He is currently listed as the Delmar School Board Vice-President with his term ending in 2027.
According to court records, Bowden had a scheduled arraignment on Monday, June 22. He is currently scheduled for a case review in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on July 31.
WBOC reached out to interim Delmar Superintendent Michael Bleile and School Board President Raymond Vincent for comment on Wednesday but did not hear back. A request for comment to Bowden himself also went unanswered.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.