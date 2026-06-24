Delmar School District

Delmar School District

DELMAR, Del. - The Delmar Police Department has confirmed to WBOC that a prominent member of the Delmar School Board has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to police, Shane T. Bowden was charged with DUI and arrested in late May. He is currently listed as the Delmar School Board Vice-President with his term ending in 2027.  

According to court records, Bowden had a scheduled arraignment on Monday, June 22. He is currently scheduled for a case review in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on July 31. 

WBOC reached out to interim Delmar Superintendent Michael Bleile and School Board President Raymond Vincent for comment on Wednesday but did not hear back. A request for comment to Bowden himself also went unanswered. 

Shane Bowden

Delmar School District

 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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