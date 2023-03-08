DELAWARE - The Delaware Public Service Commission (DPSC) approved a 23% decrease in Delmarva Power's natural gas costs.
DPSC says the decrease will go into effect Apr. 1. Officials say on Feb. 24, Delmarva Power filed an application to amend its Gas Cost Rate (GCR) due to a warmer-than-expected winter and lower-than-forecasted natural gas prices over the past several months. The GCR represents the total purchased gas cost for natural gas service (not the pipes, meters, and other expenses).
The public service commission says an average residential gas customer will see a $5.41 decrease in their bills with usage on and after April 1st.
“We realize customers have seen higher utility bills over the winter as natural gas costs increased last year. We’re pleased that the Commission took this action and that we’re able to tell customers that a modest amount of relief is on the way,” said Matt Hartigan, Executive Director of the Public Service Commission.