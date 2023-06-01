TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - A discussion on crabbing regulations tonight.
The Department of Natural Resources had its annual committee meeting where options were heard on bushel limits for male and female crabs.
Last season was the first ever to place regulations on male blue crabs and this is because of the record low numbers found from the winter dredge survey. But this year's numbers were up so waterman are asking DNR to ease up.
Crab population numbers from this seasons winter dredge survey showed a healthy increase. So waterman, like Jeff Harrison, were looking to DNR tonight. Not only to hear what they are thinking, but to let them understand they're messing with a waterman's livelihood.
Harrison, "I mean there's definitely an increase of crabs that went from 28 million adult male crabs to 55. A 90 percent increase. So why are we being so conservative with those crabs?"
Pictured above are regulation options, with option two being no bushel limits at all.
For Harrison who has a TFL license, bushel limits remain the same in option one. Meaning, if chosen, another hard year for him. He and other watermen are hoping to bring another option to the table.
"If we had to chose from one of those it would be the status quo but like I said we really would like to come up with another option where even if they went with male limits, in August and September, we would get an increase to 10 or 12 bushel at mine," says Harrison.
A DNR spokesperson says, "The greater purpose of setting the limits is to keep commercial harvest at a sustainable level, where the fraction of the crab population removed by harvest does not jeopardize the productivity of the stock."
Harrison added, "I mean with crabbing right now there are no crabs. A few weeks ago there was plenty of crabs. That's how it goes. It's a hit or miss a lot of times. August and September might be the month that we hit the male which last year was exactly what happened. When you have all this downtime you really need those big days to pick you up and when you put these limits on like this, it kind of cancels all of that out."
During Thursday's meeting, a new option was introduced by DNR where regulations would begin after labor day. However, a motion was made to continue discussion and make final vote to a later meeting.
The possibility of a season of ease or hardship.