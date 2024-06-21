CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Dorchester County Public Library says its hemorrhaging books, and money due to readers damaging them, and not returning them.
From April 2023 to May 2024, the library reports 2,700 books depleted from its inventory, at an estimated loss of $41,000.
Julie Kennedy with the Library tells us about some of the common types of damage: "It has spilled up in through the bottom and is starting to grow mold through the side."
Kennedy says this problem has cost more than half of the library's yearly book budget.
"They were checked out and not returned, they were completely lost or they were returned with damage and we weren't able to use them," she said.
To avoid damage, the library urges you to keep your books in a high-up, dry location. Also, don't read books in the bathtub, or while eating finger-staining foods.
If you're worried about late fees, the library says there is no longer a penalty for past-due books.
"All of the libraries on the Eastern Shore are now fine free. So there are no late fees on any returns, even if you've been charged a replacement fee as long as you bring it back and its still in useable condition that fee will be waved. So the only fee really is if its been lost or damaged," Kennedy said.
The library accepts donations to help replenish its inventory. A link can be found on DorchesterLibrary.org