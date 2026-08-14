DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a third teenager in connection to a 2024 fatal shooting on Christmas Eve.
Police say the shooting occurred on Dec. 24, 2024 on Willis Road, north of North Little Creek Road. 14-year-old Juwan Walker, of Dover, was reportedly sitting in a parked car when suspects approached the car and opened fire. The suspects then fled the scene, according to police, and Willis was brought to Bayhealth Kent Campus before he was transferred to Nemours Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
Walker died of his injuries days later on Dec. 27.
The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old who faced multiple charges including second-degree murder.
On Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, police say they obtained an arrest warrant for a third suspect. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on Aug. 13 in Pennsylvania, according to police, and is now awaiting extradition to Delaware.
Police say the 16-year-old will be charged with the following:
-Murder Second Degree
-Conspiracy First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18
“Consistent with State law, the Dover Police Department does not release the names or photographs of juveniles charged with violent felonies when the release of their identity is not necessary to protect public safety,” police said in a press release on Friday.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call police at 302-736-7111.