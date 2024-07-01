MILLSBORO, DE — Dredging operations were set to commence Monday on the navigational channel of the Indian River near Millsboro, addressing concerns that have plagued boaters for years.
Residents like Diana Parker, whose property sits along the Indian River, have long awaited this project. She says along with the amount of mud in the river, it's become a huge safety hazard for boaters,
“It’s every weekend, every single weekend, especially throughout the summer. And if it’s bad weather they just get stuck out there - if they go to them to get them, and they can't get through, there’s nothing they can do," she said.
Parker, while relieved that dredging will begin, believes more robust, and efficient, efforts are necessary.
“We need a bigger rig to come out here - this rig is always in the workshop, it’s too small, it’s not big enough to do what needs to be done here. It needs to be something that can really do a deep channel and really get rid of this mud," she added.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) reports that the channel has filled with sedimentation and shoaling since the last dredge in 2019. This project aims to restore the channel's depth and improve navigability.
The current dredging operation, scheduled to run from Monday to Thursday, will deposit dredged material in local wetlands, providing environmental benefits.
Tom Rudy, of Rudy Marine in Dagsboro, stressed the importance of these dredging projects.
“Boating is an extremely important industry in Delaware - especially Southern Delaware, The boat enthusiasts here are just very excited to have these channels dredged. People have more confidence to use their boats - and know where the channels actually are," he said.
According to DNREC, The dredging work is expected to significantly limit boating activity in the area while it is underway, and boaters are advised to use caution.