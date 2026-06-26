CAROLINE COUNTY - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested on drug and stolen firearm charges after a traffic stop and subsequent vehicle search.
They say a report of a car being driven recklessly on Shore Highway came in around 7:21 p.m. on June 25. Sheriff's Deputies were already in the area and responded to the report right away.
Corporal Greenlee with the sheriff's office located a white GMC Sierra 1500 with Pennsylvania tags. He observed the truck being driven negligently and performed a traffic stop near Shore Highway and Downes Station Road.
The driver was then identified as Ryan Gerald Dailey, a 38-year-old man from Laurel, MD. Deputies say Dailey was exhibiting noticeable nervous behavior and claimed his erratic driving was because of a large pit bull in the back seat.
Corporal Greenlee's K9 partner Ace then conducted a scan around the truck and alerted to the presence of controlled dangerous substances. Deputies say they searched the truck and seized the following:
- Heroin
- Fentanyl
- Powder Cocaine
- Crack Cocaine
- Suboxone strips
- Hypodermic needles
- A cutting agent
- A digital scale with CDS residue
According to the sheriff's office, the quantity and variety of drugs found were consistent with possession with the intent to distribute.
In addition to the drugs, deputies say they also found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the truck's center console. The gun was then confirmed to have been stolen in New Castle, DE.
Dailey was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including:
- Handgun in Vehicle
- CDS: Distribution, etc. with Firearm
- Firearm Use in a Felony/Violent Crime
- Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime
- Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm
- Transporting a Loaded Handgun on a Public Roadway
The sheriff's office says Dailey was ordered to be held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.