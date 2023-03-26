LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say the truck pulled from Broad Creek in Laurel on Friday afternoon belonged to the missing Seaford man, whose body was recovered weeks prior.
Police say sometime between March 11 and 12, a 2015 blue GMC Sierra pickup truck approached the Broad Creek drawbridge and for unknown reasons, drove off the road and entered the creek, becoming fully submerged.
Police say the incident went unreported at the time.
On March 12, around 8:47 p.m., a fisherman reported a missing body in Broad Creek. Police say that was the body of 44-year-old Jose Roaro-Alanis of Seaford.
Then on Friday, another fisherman found the submerged truck just south of the Broad Creek drawbridge.
A Delaware State Police dive team and forensic units were on scene.
What led Roaro-Alanis to drive his truck into the water remains unclear. Police said an autopsy was being performed to determine cause of death.
A DSP spokesperson told WBOC on Friday that no foul play was suspected.