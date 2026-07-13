MILLSBORO, Del. - There was a heartwarming baby duckling rescue this weekend by the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company!
Fire officials say on Sunday, six ducklings fell through a stormwater grate and were stuck in the drainage reservoir at the Riverside Apartment Complex in Millsboro.
They say they donned a pair of water-rescue waders and jumped into action, scooping the ducklings up and reuniting them with their mom -- in a safer location.
Fire officials say the mother heard the ducklings' peeps and led them to a safer body of water.