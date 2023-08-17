SNOW HILL, Md. - The State of Maryland has alerted the Worcester County Health Department that a mosquito pool near Whaleyville has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
In horses, EEE can cause fever, blindness, staggering, seizure, and death in more that 80% of cases, according to the University of Florida Large Animal Hospital.
EEE can also affect humans, with possible symptoms including headache, irritability, vomiting, convulsions, and coma. The Worcester County Health Department says those with mild illness usually recover on their own, though symptoms can last for weeks.
The Health Department says the infected mosquito species primarily feeds on birds, but offers the following tips to help reduce risk of contracting EEE or other mosquito-transmitted diseases:
-Remove standing water around your home; as little as one-half inch of water will support dozens of mosquitoes.
- Wear clothing that covers the arms, legs, and feet whenever you are outdoors.
- Use an EPA approved mosquito repellent sparingly on exposed skin. Consult a physician before applying EPA approved mosquito repellent to young children. Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children and do not use repellents on children under 3 years of age.
- Follow package instructions carefully.
-Spray clothing with EPA approved mosquito repellent as mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing.
-Minimize outdoor activities at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active.
-Inspect window and door screens and repair any holes found.
Horse owners can also protect their animals with an EEE vaccine and should contact their veterinarian for more information
This is the first time EEE has been detected in Worcester County this year.