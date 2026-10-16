DELMAR, Md. - The woman heading a Delmar cat sanctuary where more than 150 cats were rescued earlier this year now faces numerous misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
Jesusa Sue Gonzalez, 77, was charged on Oct. 14 in Wicomico County District Court with 20 counts of animal cruelty, half of them animal cruelty through failure to provide proper food, water, shelter, and care. The alleged offenses spanned from Nov. 24, 2025, through Feb. 25, 2026.
The charges follow an investigation into alleged neglect at a property on Landing Lane in Delmar. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office previously said detectives began investigating in November 2025 after receiving information that cats at the sanctuary were being subjected to inhumane conditions.
On Feb. 25, deputies and animal welfare responders searched the property and began removing cats. Investigators reported hazardous, unsanitary conditions, along with dead cats and skeletal remains. Rescuers said many of the surviving cats were severely underweight, while others showed signs of respiratory infections or injuries.
Initially, officials reported rescuing more than 100 cats. By March 9, Humane World for Animals said that number had surpassed 150. The cats were taken to an undisclosed location for veterinary care. Kim Nock, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Wicomico County, told WBOC that none of the cats would be euthanized.
During a March 2 press conference, Sheriff Mike Lewis said he expected criminal charges. Officials said the sanctuary’s owner had been given repeated notices to improve conditions, but those requests had gone unmet.
Lewis said coordinating the rescue required months of planning to ensure enough resources were available to care for the animals.
Court records show a summons was issued for Gonzalez on Oct. 14. A preliminary inquiry is currently scheduled for Nov. 12 in Wicomico County District Court. Should Gonzalez be found guilty on all counts, she faces a maximum of $20,000 in fines and/or just under five years imprisonment.