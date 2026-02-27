Veterinary Care

One of the rescued cats being tended to by Humane World for Animals. Photo courtesy of Meredith Lee. 
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- As we first reported on Wednesday, more than 100 cats were rescued from a sanctuary in Delmar. Well, that rescue mission was recorded, and on Friday, WBOC combed through video that sheds light on the sanctuary's "inhumane conditions."
 
The video, recorded and provided to WBOC by Humane World for Animals, one of the agencies that responded to 32600 Landing Lane in Delmar on Wednesday, shows that the sanctuary has turned into anything but a safe haven.
 
"They were in, you know, dilapidated conditions, very hazardous," said Shalimar Oliver, Animal Crimes Case Manager for Humane World for Animals.

The Investigation

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, detectives have been investigating this case since November 2025. At that time, detectives received information regarding a cat sanctuary where animals were allegedly being neglected and subjected to inhumane conditions.
 
The investigation led detectives to conclude that several hundred cats were being housed at the sanctuary, and, according to the sheriff's office, evidence gathered allowed them to secure search-and-seizure warrants.
 
On Feb. 25, 2026, officers with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, agents from Humane World for Animals, Animals Control Officers from the Wicomico County Humane Society and the Salisbury City Police Department Animal Control Unit conducted a search.  
 
Oliver was at the sanctuary on Feb 25 and assisted in the rescue. On Feb. 27, she walked us through what she saw.
 
"We saw on scene a variety of medical conditions from symptoms of upper respiratory infections," said Oliver. "A lot of the cats were severely underweight, and different injuries, you know, some of them had bizarre leg injuries that they didn't want to bear any weight on those limbs."
 
She said they also saw cats that were clearly terrified.
 
"It's kind of like they were waiting for us," said Oliver.
 
The video also showed the rescue team entering a warehouse that the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office described as "hazardous" and "unsanitary." During the search, investigators said they found several dead cats and skeletal remains.
 
All of the rescued cats were taken to an undisclosed Humane World facility and received emergency veterinary care.
 
"They're strong animals, and even through all the sickness and injury, they've persisted," said Oliver.
 
We are told this matter is still under investigation, and as of Friday, Feb. 27, no charges have been filed. 

