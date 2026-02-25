DELMAR, Md. - Humane World for Animals, formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States, responded alongside Wicomico County law enforcement to rescue over 100 cats from an alleged cruelty case on Wednesday.
Humane World for Animals says the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Wicomico County Animal Control, and the Salisbury Police Department were all involved with the rescue in Delmar on Feb. 25.
A search and seizure warrant was served early Wednesday, according to officials, allegedly revealing cats huddled outside and others found in hazardous, unsanitary outbuildings. Humane World for Animals says many of the cats were severely underweight, and some were suffering from apparent respiratory infections.
Several dead cats and skeletal remains were also found on the property, according to responders.
“The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating allegations of animal cruelty and ensuring the safety and well-being of animals in our community. This was a complex and large-scale operation conducted under challenging weather conditions, and we are grateful for the expertise and resources provided by Humane World for Animals and the Wicomico County Humane Society, as well as the assistance of Wicomico County Animal Control and Salisbury Animal Control,” said Lieutenant Burley Williams of the Sheriff’s Office. “Their support with scene documentation, specialized animal handling, and immediate veterinary care has been critical to ensuring these cats receive the treatment they urgently need. We also recognize the importance of Maryland’s cost-of-care law, which helps alleviate the financial burden associated with long-term animal seizures and allows for more timely placement when appropriate. This remains an active investigation, and our office will continue working collaboratively with our partners to pursue accountability and safeguard the welfare of animals in Wicomico County.”
The cats are being taken to a safe, undisclosed location where responders say they will be provided with much-needed care and treatment.
“It’s sad beyond words to see so many sick, desperate cats in the cold, especially knowing they just endured a snowstorm in such poor health. Their survival is testament to their resilience, which gives me hope as we help them begin a long road to recovery,” said Shalimar Oliver, animal crimes case manager, Humane World for Animals. “We are deeply grateful to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for inviting us to work alongside them in getting these cats the care and treatment they deserve.”