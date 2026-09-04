FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A fire that damaged a Federalsburg church last month has been ruled arson, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Firefighters responded to the Church of the Nazarene at 3381 Houston Branch Road around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 5 after a passerby reported the fire.
More than 60 firefighters from Federalsburg and surrounding departments responded. The fire was brought under control in about 70 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the church and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.
Deputy state fire marshals and ATF special agents from the Baltimore Field Division investigated the fire and determined it was intentionally set.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov.