ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - The federal government is taking the first step toward potentially allowing commercial mining of mineral resources from the ocean floor off the coast of both Accomack and Northampton Counties in Virginia.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has issued a Request for Information and Interest to determine whether there is commercial interest in leasing part of the Outer Continental Shelf beginning as close as three miles offshore Virginia for minerals other than oil, gas and sulfur. The request also opens a 30-day public comment period as the agency gathers feedback before deciding whether to move forward.
BOEM emphasized that the agency has not decided to hold a lease sale or authorize mining. Instead, officials describe the request as the beginning of a multi-step regulatory process designed to determine whether additional study is warranted. According to BOEM, the agency is evaluating whether to eventually advance a competitive lease sale.
What minerals are being considered?
BOEM says the potential leasing would focus on marine mineral resources commonly known as heavy mineral sands and phosphorites.
Heavy mineral sands can contain minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, leucoxene and zircon, according to BOEM, which are used to produce titanium, zirconium and other materials used in manufacturing and modern technologies. Phosphorites are marine sediment deposits enriched with phosphate minerals that, in some cases, may also contain elevated concentrations of rare earth elements, officials say.
What happens next?
The Request for Information is the first step in BOEM's leasing process.
If the agency determines there is enough public and industry interest to continue, the process would include:
-Identifying specific areas that could be considered for leasing.
-Conducting environmental reviews and consultations with other agencies and tribal governments.
-Publishing a Proposed Leasing Notice.
-Publishing a Final Leasing Notice.
-Holding a competitive lease sale if the agency ultimately decides to proceed.
BOEM says the environmental review would examine potential impacts of leasing and preliminary activities, including mapping, geological surveys and geophysical studies. The review would also include consultations required under laws such as the Endangered Species Act, National Historic Preservation Act, and Coastal Zone Management Act.
Mining would not begin immediately
Even if leases are eventually awarded, BOEM says they would not automatically allow mineral extraction.
According to the agency, a lease would initially authorize preliminary exploration activities such as mapping and sampling. Companies would later have to submit a separate mining or testing plan for additional federal review and approval before any extraction could occur.
If dredging were eventually approved, BOEM says heavy mineral sands would likely be collected using hopper dredges similar to those used in navigation channel dredging and beach nourishment projects. The material would then be transported to a land-based processing facility, with processing not expected to occur offshore.
Public comments
BOEM is accepting public comments through July 23, 2026. Those interested in sharing their feedback can do so here.
The agency says comments may address potential mineral resources, environmental considerations and how possible leasing could interact with other ocean uses, including commercial fishing, shipping, and energy development. The responses will help determine whether BOEM moves to the next phase of the leasing process.
WBOC reached out to the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences on Thursday to see what impacts could be expected should the leases be opened to mineral mining. Scientists there said it was still too early to tell.
“At this stage, there is not enough information available to assess the potential impacts of any future proposal,” Dave Rudders, Assistant Dean of Research and Advisory Services said. “William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science is continuing to review the information released by BOEM and will track the progress of the potential lease, work with the agency, as appropriate, to help identify and evaluate potential impacts to Virginia's marine and coastal resources.”
Accomack County officials have yet to address BOEM’s Request for Information and Interest. The next Board of Supervisors meeting is currently scheduled for July 15.