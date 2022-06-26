FELTON, Del.- A Felton man has been arrested following a domestic dispute Friday night.
Felton Police say that a man threatened to shoot a woman around 8:30 p.m. at the 100 block of East Sewell St. When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Russell A. Rubley, with a gun. Through an investigation, police learned that during the dispute, Rubley threatened to shoot the 37-year-old woman in the face. The woman was able to get out of the home and to the Felton Police Department where she waited for police.
Rubley was arrested and charged with:
- Aggravated menacing
- Terroristic threatening
- Offensive touching
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Rubley was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and issued a no contact order with the victim and commited to the Department of Correction on $56,000 cash bond.