FELTON, Del.-The Felton Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a reported shoplifting incident at a Royal Farms.
On June 2, just after 2 p.m., police say they were dispatched to the Royal Farms on the 11000 block of South Dupont Highway for a shoplifting. It was reported a white male stole $2.99 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.
Video surveillance obtained by the Royal Farms identified 47 year-old David M. Cane as the suspect. Police say a warrant was on file at the Felton Police Department for Cane. While on patrol on Monday, police say an officer noticed Cane just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. He was taken into custody without incident.
Cane has been charged with shoplifting under $1,500 (class A misdemeanor) and arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court. Cane was released on his own recognizance pending a later court date and issued a no contact order with the Felton Royal Farms.