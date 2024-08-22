OCEAN CITY, Md. -- First responders from all over Sussex County, Delaware and even Maryland made it to Georgetown on Thursday to pay their respects for Thomas Wilson Berry III.
A word we heard over and over again on Thursday was 'brotherhood', and it's because the fire community here on Delmarva is a tight knit one. They made sure there was no doubt about that, with at least 25 different fire companies in attendance for Berry's funeral service at Crossroads Community Church.
The following is a list of the companies we saw:
- Dagsboro
- Middletown
- Rehoboth Beach
- Bethany Beach
- Delmar
- Salisbury
- South Bowers
- Fruitland
- Secretary
- Carlisle
- New Castle County EMS
- Kent County Department of Public Safety
- Laurel
- Gumboro
- Millsboro
- Bridgeville
- Greenwood
- Millville
- Seaford
- Dewey Beach
- Lewes
- Milton
- Selbyville
- Blades
- Christiana
- Delaware State Fire Marshal
- Roxanna
- Clayton
- Claymont
- Houston
- Smyrna
All of those were in addition to the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies, as well as Sussex County EMS. Berry worked at all three.
On the grounds of Crossroads Community Church, people were met with a sea of brightly colored red firetrucks and hundreds of uniformed men and women. All of them there to show their support for Berry and his family.
"When one falls we all fall and it is our responsibility to show support to the family, to the companies and departments that they do have shoulders to lean onto, and if anything is needed that we'll be there to help pick up the pieces where we can," said Chip Thompson, Fire Chief of the Smyrna Volunteer Fire Company.
Some of the departments we saw today came from out of state, including Salisbury, Fruitland and Secretary, who all made the drive from Maryland.
"It's very meaningful to the family walking through there, shaking their hands, looking at the expression on their face was just, it was rewarding, very honoring," said Jacob Dashiell with the Secretary Volunteer Fire Company.
For other departments like Carlisle, today hit a bit closer to home. Because Berry used to ride with them when he wasn't working in Georgetown or Ellendale.
"One of those individuals that was eager to help, willing to do anything for anyone and because of the manpower shortage for volunteers Thomas was always a great asset to assisting us in Milford," said Carlisle Deputy Chief Brennon Fountain.
No matter where these crews came from though, and regardless of whether or not they knew Thomas personally, Thursday was emotional.
"It's tough, it's really tough," said Tom DiCristofaro with the Claymont Fire Company. "I think you probably have at least two-thirds of the fire service in the state of Delaware represented today, I see some Maryland companies, just a great show of support."
To make sure the departments closest to Thomas were able to attend his service, EMS crews from across the state of Delaware helped out. New Castle County EMS covered Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, while Kent County EMS covered Milford and Ellendale.