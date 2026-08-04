DOVER, Del. - Human remains were found in an overgrown area near a retention pond in Dover today, according to Dover police.
Dover police say around 1:30 p.m., a grounds maintenance worker was mowing in the area of West North Street and Banning Street, when they found the human remains.
Police say they were in an "advanced state of decomposition," which limits the amount of information they were able to figure out. But, they add at this time, they do not see obvious signs of foul play. They say investigators learned the area was last maintained about 13 months ago.
Police say they do not know the identity of the deceased.
The remains have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be done to determine cause and manner of death, and hopefully identify the person.
The case remains under investigation.