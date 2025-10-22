SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Oct. 21.

Police say they responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of Mifflin Road. Police say four men, from 18 to 23 years-old, were shot while inside a home, in a drive-by shooting.

Police say all of the victims were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment and there are no leads at this time. Dover Police asks that anyone with information about this ongoing investigation call them at (302) 736-7130.

Tags

Video Journalist

Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.

Recommended for you