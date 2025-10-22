DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Oct. 21.
Police say they responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of Mifflin Road. Police say four men, from 18 to 23 years-old, were shot while inside a home, in a drive-by shooting.
Police say all of the victims were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment and there are no leads at this time. Dover Police asks that anyone with information about this ongoing investigation call them at (302) 736-7130.