DOVER, Del. - Officers say they arrested four men after finding guns during a traffic stop Friday evening.
Dover Police Department says on Sept. 18, around 10:17 p.m., an officer stopped a minivan that committed a traffic violation on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say the minivan stopped near Miller Drive and Bay Road.
According to police, while the people were exiting the minivan, officers saw a handgun on the floor behind a rear passenger seat. Officers took the gun, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. Police say a search of the minivan found a second loaded handgun, a Springfield .40-caliber pistol, beneath the driver’s seat.
All four people in the car were taken into custody and were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges and cash bonds:
Daniel Michel, 21, of Dover: $25,150 cash bond
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (4 counts)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Driving While Suspended or Revoked
Failure to Signal
Local Fugitive
Neshawn Gibbs, 19, of Magnolia: $6,000 cash bond
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
Taron Marsh, 22, of Dover: $24,000 cash bond
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited — Adjudicated Delinquent
Criminal Impersonation
Local Fugitive
Nasir Peace, 19, of Dover: $10,000 cash bond
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)