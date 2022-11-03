A Frankford, Delaware man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a May 2021 assault in Ocean City.
20 year-old Stas Urbanski-Hughes was the second of 2 co-defendants to be sentenced for his convictions on 2 counts of first-degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Ubanski-Hughes pleaded guilty to the charges on January 5, 2022. A Worcester County judge suspended all but 13 years of the sentence, placing Urbanski-Hughes on 3 years supervised probation upon his release.
The charges arose from an incident on May 28, 2021, when Ocean City Police officers responded to a report of multiple stabbings. Officers identified 3 victims, who were treated by Ocean City EMS, then flown to local hospitals. After getting a description of 1 of 2 suspects involved, officers conducted traffic stop in the area of 136th street and observed dried blood on the driver, Urbanski-Hughes.
A fourth victim was located in the area, along with a witness who identified Urbanski-Hughes as the stabber and the passenger, Brandon Messick, as having participated in the assault. Both were placed under arrest.
Messick pleaded guilty to 2 counts of second-degree assault in March and was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison with all but 3 years suspended. He will be placed on 8 years of supervised probation upon his release.