Salisbury, Md. - The funeral for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be held Tuesday June 21st, 2022 at noon at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury, Maryland.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, there will be a public viewing for two hours prior to the service. More information regarding road closures and further instructions are expected in the next couple of days.
Deputy Hilliard was shot and killed late Sunday night while trying to arrest a fugitive in Pittsville, authorities said.