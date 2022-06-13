SALISBURY, Md.- A man charged with murder in connection with late Sunday night's deadly shooting of a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy in Pittsville was a convicted armed robber who "should not have out on the streets," Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said at a Monday press conference.
Twenty-year-old Austin J. Davidson, with a last known address of Delmar, Md., was taken into custody late Sunday night after a two-hour manhunt that involved more than 20 law enforcement agencies. He is now charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Maryland State Police said that shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard had gone to Talbot Apartments on Gumboro Road in Pittsville to locate Davidson, who was wanted on four outstanding warrants.
Police said that according to a preliminary investigation, a brief foot pursuit occurred and Davidson shot Hilliard with a laser-sighted semiautomatic handgun before fleeing the scene. Hilliard was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Md., where he was declared deceased.
Hilliard did not get the opportunity to even pull his gun out of his holster before he was struck at least once, Sheriff Lewis said at Monday's press conference.
A extensive manhunt that lasted for about two hours ensued for Davidson who "peacefully surrendered" after he stepped out of a wooded area approximately half a mile from the scene of the shooting, Lewis said. The handgun used in the shooting was recovered nearby, according to the sheriff.
During a press conference held early Monday afternoon at Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, in which Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also attended, Lewis decried the fact that Davidson had even been out on the streets in the first place. Lewis said that Davidson was convicted in 2019 of armed robbery with a handgun after he robbed a McDonald's in Baltimore of $1,036. For that crime, Davidson received no jail time. Instead, he received probation before judgment, which left Davidson a free man.
"Someone like this should not have been out on the streets," Lewis said. "It's unacceptable" this guy didn't serve any jail time for armed robbery."
"This is not a gun issue; it's a behavior issue," Lewis said. "When asked why he did the armed robbery, what was [Davidson's] response? 'Because I can.' He's wreaked hell all over the Lower Eastern Shore. That's why we had multiple warrants."
Hogan, expressed his condolences to Hilliard's family and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, said, "Glenn Hilliard died doing what he loved. This is just a horrendous crime, tragedy. It happens far too often. These are men and women who every single day put their lives on the line. We owe them a tremendous amount of gratitude."
Hogan also echoed Lewis' concerns about the need for truth in sentencing, agreeing with Lewis about the laxity of Baltimore City judges when it comes to the treatment of violent criminals.
Lewis wrapped up the press conference reflecting on Hilliard's legacy. Hilliard was an 18-year law enforcement veteran, who served as a police officer with the Crisfield and Berlin police departments before going to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Hilliard, who would have turned 42 next Wednesday, June 22, leaves behind a wife and three children.
Hilliard is the first Wicomico County sheriff's deputy to die in the line of duty since 1968, when two deputies were killed in the line of the duty.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation into Hilliard's shooting with assistance from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
A candlelight vigil honoring Hilliard will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Hobbs Road in Salisbury. Attendees are invited to bring a flashlight/candle or cellphone flashlight. Additional details here.