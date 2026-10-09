GEORGETOWN, Del. — Georgetown police are stepping up enforcement of commercial truck traffic downtown after documenting multiple violations and damage to local businesses, according to the Georgetown Police Department
The effort focuses on large trucks that travel through Georgetown without making a local delivery.
During a four-hour commercial traffic enforcement initiative Sept. 28, the Delaware State Police Truck Enforcement Unit conducted 10 traffic stops involving commercial vehicles. Five resulted in restricted-road violations, while two commercial vehicles were placed out of service because of equipment violations.
The Georgetown Police Department conducted 17 additional traffic stops. Six trucks were cited for restricted-road violations, while 11 were determined to be making local deliveries.
In total, police made 27 commercial vehicle stops and found 11 trucks that were not making local deliveries.
Georgetown police Lt. Matthew Barlow said large trucks have had difficulty navigating the Georgetown Circle, with some causing damage to infrastructure.
“We've had instances where truck trailers have gone up the rear rear wheels of the trailer, have gone up over the curb, hit our bollards that we have around the circle,” Barlow said.
The issue has also affected businesses around the circle.
Charlie Koskey, owner of Chardon Ltd. Fine Jewelry, said a truck recently struck the awning of his business.
“We have to take a proactive approach to it because it's got to stop,” Koskey said. “The area is becoming more and more busy, so the semis are becoming more and more numerous.”
Koskey said Georgetown's roads were not built to handle large tractor-trailers and that keeping them out of downtown is a public safety issue.
Commercial truck drivers are encouraged to use the Route 9 truck detour to avoid downtown Georgetown.
Police say trucks traveling through the restricted area must have proper documentation showing they are making a local delivery within Georgetown.