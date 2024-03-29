VIRGINIA– Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) vetoed a bill seeking to regulate the marijuana market in the Commonwealth.
Youngkin cited adverse mental health impacts, increased gang activity and excessive costs in other states with regulated marijuana markets – naming Washington, Oregon California and Colorado.
“Attempting to rectify the error of decriminalizing marijuana by establishing a safe and regulated marketplace is an unachievable goal,” Youngkin wrote.
Virginia became the first southern state to legalize marijuana in 2021, allowing those over 21 years old to possess and cultivate cannabis. The state stopped short of establishing a retail marjuana market.
Senate Bill 448 included provisions for workforce development, growing and packaging regulations, support for those disproportionately impacted by drug enforcement and the establishment of a Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council.
“[SB-448] establishes a framework for the creation of a retail marijuana market in the Commonwealth, to be administered by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority,” a summary of the bill reads. “The bill allows the Authority to begin issuing all marijuana licenses on September 1, 2024, but provides that no retail sales may occur prior to May 1, 2025.”
While advocates for the bill argue the lack of regulation allows the illicit marijuana market to thrive, Youngkin said the legislation would not eradicate unauthorized sales or unsafe products.
Democratic Sen. Aaron Rouse was among the bill’s supporters – and said Youngkin took a dismissive stance on the issue.
“This veto blocks a pivotal opportunity to advance public health, safety, and justice in our Commonwealth,” Rouse wrote in a statement.
Virginia’s General Assembly will meet again April 17 to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation passed this session. Legislators will also have the opportunity to override any vetoes, requiring a ⅔ vote.