CRISFIELD, Md. - The Greater Crisfield Action Coalition has announced Investors Day 2026, an economic development event aimed at highlighting investment opportunities and revitalization efforts throughout Crisfield and Somerset County.
The event is scheduled for Monday, July 13, beginning at 9 a.m., and will bring together investors, developers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community stakeholders to learn about projects and opportunities throughout the area.
According to the coalition, the event is designed to showcase the region's economic growth potential, strategic advantages, and available development incentives.
Organizers say the day will include a strategic briefing outlining upcoming economic development initiatives, including infrastructure improvements, waterfront revitalization projects, tourism expansion efforts, and emerging business opportunities.
Attendees will also participate in a guided tour of development corridors and investment-ready properties, highlighting commercial, residential, tourism, maritime, and mixed-use development opportunities across the region.
The event will conclude with a waterfront networking luncheon, where participants will have the opportunity to connect with local officials, regional partners, investors and other stakeholders involved in economic development efforts.
"This event is about showcasing the tremendous momentum and unrealized potential within Greater Crisfield," said Frances Martinez Myers, board president of the Greater Crisfield Action Coalition. "We are creating pathways for meaningful investment while building a stronger and more sustainable future for our community."
Further details, including registration information, can be found here.