LINCOLN, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Greenwood man on multiple felony charges after he allegedly disposed of illegal drugs during a police pursuit.
Members of the Kent County Governor's Task Force observed a silver Dodge Durango with its hazard lights on near Calhoun Road and Rust Road around 7:05 p.m. on Nov. 5th. When detectives attempted to check on the driver, the Durango reportedly drove away and did not stop when signaled to pull over.
During the pursuit, the driver allegedly threw drugs out of the vehicle, which detectives later recovered.
A search of the area revealed approximately 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 0.69 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release.
The Durango ultimately came to a stop outside Shawnee Country Store at 6994 Shawnee Road.
The driver, identified as 56-year-old Richard Boyd, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Boyd was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,500 secured bond, according to a press release.