DELAWARE & MARYLAND - Seaford Police say a 15-year-old boy led them and Maryland State Police on a chase in a stolen car.
Seaford Police say on Saturday, Aug. 22, a car was stolen from a home in the 500 block of E. Poplar Street. They say they saw the car on local cameras, still in Seaford. As officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off.
They say Seaford officers followed the car into Maryland, where Maryland State Police then took over. They say a Maryland agency used spike strips to stop the car, in the area of the Queenstown outlets.
They say the driver surrendered, but the passenger ran off and was not found.
Seaford Police say the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy from Darlington, MD. They also say he has felony warrants in Maryland, so he was taken into custody by MSP.
A warrant was created with the following charges for the driver:
- Theft of a motor vehicle (felony)
- Receiving stolen property over $1,500 (felony)
- Failure to stop for police signal (felony)
- 2nd degree conspiracy (felony)
- Reckless driving
- Criminal mischief less than $1,000
- Multiple traffic offenses