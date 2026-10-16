LEWES, Del. — A historic church in Lewes is celebrating 300 years of congregation in Sussex County.
Cool Spring Presbyterian Church traces its beginnings to 1726, when Delaware was still part of Pennsylvania, decades before the United States was founded.
The church’s current building was constructed in 1854 and has remained largely unchanged. The property also includes a cemetery where more than 600 people are buried.
The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Cindy Wedel, a church member, said preserving the property allows people to connect with their family histories.
“That’s been really important for us,” Wedel said. “And I think it ties back to our history that we’ve been able to preserve this place not only for ourselves, but also for folks that are searching for their past and want to come and recognize their families.”
David Wall, another church member, said the 300th anniversary is a major milestone for the congregation, which has celebrated with events throughout the past year.
“We celebrate homecoming every year, but 300 years tricentennial is a historic mark for us,” Wall said.
The congregation has also received three gifts in honor of the anniversary: a renovated bell, a painting of the church and an original hymn written specifically for the celebration.
The painting appears on the cover of a newly released book documenting the church’s history.
Church leaders hope the congregation will continue serving the community for generations to come.