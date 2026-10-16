Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.