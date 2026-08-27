LEWES, Del. — A historic monument that has marked an important piece of Lewes history for more than a century is getting a new design aimed at making the site more accessible to visitors.
The DeVries Monument, which has stood at the site since 1909, marks the location of the first European settlement on Delaware Bay.
Changes are now underway to give the historic site a new purpose for today’s visitors. The monument is being reinstalled at ground level and will feature a new granite plaza, benches and interpretive signage.
Project Manager Mark Chura said the design went through several iterations, with the goal of keeping the monument itself at the center of the site.
"So a lot of thought went into the design of this and we went through a number of different iterations. The important thing was to make sure that the monument itself was centered and available," he said.
The project is a partnership between the Greater Lewes Foundation and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.
Michael Rawl, executive director of the Greater Lewes Foundation, said the project reinforces the importance of Lewes to Delaware.
"I think it just reinforces the reputation and the importance of Lewes to Delaware," he said.
The updated monument will also serve as a focal point as Lewes looks ahead to its 400th anniversary.
A dedication ceremony for the updated monument is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 16.