SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Indian River School District Board of Education President Rodney Layfield will not face discipline from the school board after a "no confidence" vote against Layfield failed in a special meeting on Wednesday night.
The board meeting and vote was a result of the criticism Layfield has faced since an incident at a football game on Sept. 17. During a game between Sussex Central High School and Hodgson Vocational-Technical High School, Layfield and Hodgson coaches got into a heated confrontation. During the dispute, Layfield threatened to have the coaches removed from the press box, while calling them "boy".
The dispute can be heard on a video recording of the game. After going back and forth about the Hodgson coaches being allowed to cheer for their team in the press box and using foul language, Layfield says, "You ain't from around these parts, boy."
The Delaware State Police tells WBOC that they've started an internal investigation into Layfield, who is also a Delaware State Police trooper, based off the incident at the football game.
Board member, Jim Fritz, spoke to WBOC about his knowledge of the situation and Layfield's character, despite his comments. Fritz voted no to the "no confidence" vote and says that he couldn't vote yes to the motion because he does not have all the facts.
"Well, I'm thankful that someone wasn't following me with a camera and a microphone for 56 years," says Fritz. "I have made mistakes and faults along the way. We all have, and I think that's what this is, a mistake, and I don't think there was harm intent meant."
We reached out to Darrell Lockhart, one of the Hodgson coaches involved in the incident. Lockhars says he can't speak about the matter at this time, but he is, "disappointed in the school board."