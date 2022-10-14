Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 15, 2022. A federal appeals court Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to DACA, a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The ruling, for now, leaves the future of DACA up in the air. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)