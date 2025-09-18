CAMDEN, DE- A recent survey by Kent County Parks and Recreation found that many neighbors want to preserve the nostalgic feel of Picadilly Castle at Brecknock Park, even as the playground faces replacement due to aging infrastructure.
Picadilly Castle, nestled within Brecknock Park in Camden, has been a community staple since the 1990s. For the past 30 years, the park has been a cherished gathering place for generations of neighbors.
However, in June, Kent County Parks and Recreation announced that the wooden playground would be replaced due to aging infrastructure.
For many in Kent County, the playground is more than just a place to play. Chris Barrentine, who grew up visiting the park, says it holds countless childhood memories.
"I grew up coming here with my friends, and my friend's grandparents actually lived over by the high school. So we used to come through the trails to come here as kids."
Now, Barrentine says he hopes to share that experience with his children.
"It's more of a nostalgic thing for me to keep coming back to it and bring my kids here."
However, Jeremy Sheppard of Kent County Parks and Recreation says that after 30 years, the playground’s aging infrastructure makes replacement necessary and provides an opportunity to build a sustainable playscape for future generations.
"Time has just taken its toll on it. It's time to really rethink the entire playscape, so that we can replace it with something new that will be good for the next 30 years."
Before moving forward, Kent County Parks and Recreation launched a six-week online survey asking residents for input on the new park, including ideas for playground equipment, structures, and themes.
After reviewing more than 500 responses, officials found the top priority was honoring the park's history — something Sheppard says was no surprise.
"Clearly, this is a very well-liked and loved, very nostalgic park playground. And they certainly expressed their feelings about trying to keep it a lot the same."
The survey found strong support for continuing the castle theme, with 36.5% of respondents favoring it. Other suggested themes included Nature (19.5%), Chesapeake/Nautical (14.8%), and Agriculture (7.9%).
Barrentine, who supports keeping the castle theme, says it's what makes the park so special.
"We used to call it Picadilly Castle and everything, so I would definitely like to see it still here."
More than half of the respondents also preferred that the new park retain the natural or real wood color schemes similar to the current design.
Olivia Gillespie, who has visited the park since childhood, says the wooden structure is a key part of its charm, noting that wooden playgrounds like this are rare in the area.
"I hope they still keep the wooden look for at least a lot of the park, because I like how it just naturally fits the scenery."
Analysis of 174 open-ended comments showed many mentioned nostalgia for the castle and their love for Brecknock Park, confirming that preserving the park's history is the community's top priority.
Officials say the next steps include forming a committee to review playground designs and narrow proposals based on community feedback. Options will be shared with the public before seeking Levy Court approval, with construction expected to begin in late 2026.