DOVER, Del. - Veterans and community members gathered at Kent County Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon to honor those who served and sacrificed for the country during a Veterans Day ceremony that also recognized America's 250th anniversary.
Hosted by the Kent County Chapter 850 of Vietnam Veterans of America, the ceremony featured a presentation of colors, the national anthem and remarks from Delaware's first Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Karen Berry.
Berry, who previously served as a brigadier general in the Delaware National Guard, reflected on the importance of honoring those who have worn the uniform.
Local veteran organizations also placed wreaths at the memorial park in remembrance of fallen service members.
Dave Skocik, president of the Delaware Veterans Coalition, read the names of Kent County servicemen who lost their lives serving in Vietnam, Korea and the Middle East.
The ceremony also included a special presentation of an American flag clock to former State Representative Bill Carson for his efforts in supporting Delaware's veterans.
This year's gathering carried additional significance as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.
Skocik said the milestone is an opportunity to reflect on the nation's history and recognize the sacrifices that helped shape the country.
"250th year is so important because it's our great nation. What we've got, what we've learned and what we've kept. And I think that it's why we're celebrating people who have given their lives and and their efforts in 1776 because they led us here," Skocik said.
The ceremony ended with an emotional tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Jim Frazier played Taps, followed by Amazing Grace performed by the Delaware Celtic Society Pipe Band.
Organizers said Wednesday's event marked the chapter's final celebration of America's 250th anniversary, honoring the generations of patriots whose service and sacrifice helped make the nation's freedom possible.