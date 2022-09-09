KENT ISLAND, Md. - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, which is placing renewed focus on the troubling trend of suicides on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Kim Calvert, who lives on Kent Island says it is far too often that someone jumps off the bridge, taking their own life.
"It has been one of the biggest blessings to move to the Shore. One of the saddest things is seeing how people will use the Bay Bridge to commit suicide," she said.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge has added a number of safety features proponents argue can help lessen the amount of suicides. Those include security cameras, emergency call boxes and signs with suicide prevention information.
Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann says prevention starts before a person gets to the bridge.
"It starts at home and with families and the important thing is getting people to recognize the signs and symptoms of someone going through something," he said.
There had been talks of adding suicide prevention nets underneath of of the bridge, but in a state meeting on the issue, a Kent Island paramedic who responds to suicide calls on the bridge argued that would not work.
Sheriff Hofmann says whatever the solution, it has to come soon.
"I think collectively us as a government, collectively us as a community and us as families, we need to step up," he said.
If you or a loved one are in need of help, you are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988.