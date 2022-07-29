SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a large tree fell onto a home in Salisbury, sparking a fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday at a one-story home located at 1701 Emerson Ave.
The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took about an hour to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire occurred after a very large tree uprooted and fell onto the house. The majority of the house collapsed prior to the fire as a result of the tree. Significant damage was also done to the power lines coming into the home, which ignited a fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.