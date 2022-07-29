Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.