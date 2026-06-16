LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man has been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Laurel this morning.
Delaware State Police say around 2:35 a.m., there was a report of a shooting at a house on the 6200 block of Phillips Landing Road.
When police arrived, they say they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
They say the investigation revealed the victim and the suspect, 67-year-old Blair Bennett, got into an argument, and Bennett shot the victim.
They say another person was in the home at the time but was not hurt.
Bennett was arrested and charged with the following:
- Attempted murder 1st degree (felony)
- Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Reckless endangering 1st degree (felony)
DSP say he was committed to the Department of Correction on an over-$3 million cash bond.