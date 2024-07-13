DELMARVA - Local Delmarva leaders are responding following todays shooting at Former President Trumps Rally in Pennsylvania.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore Responded a statement saying quote:
"Political violence is unacceptable and against what our country stands for. This kind of cowardice must be roundly condemned by all Americans. What happened today to President Trump is abhorrent and should never be tolerated. Ever."
Delaware Governor John Carney also releasing a statement saying quote:
"Please pray for former President Trump, and all the attendees at his rally. This kind of violence has no place in our politics. It is completely unacceptable and an affront to our country's values."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.