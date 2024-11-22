Anthony Mistretta
Millsboro Police Department

MILLSBORO, DE - Millsboro Police have arrested a man witnesses say was using a phone to record and watch victims in a local store’s restroom Thursday.

According to police, Anthony Mistretta, 59, was seen in the bathroom of a Millsboro retail store for about 5 hours using his cell phone to record the victims on November 21st. Police say they arrested Mistretta on Friday, November 22nd and charged him with one count of invasion of privacy. Police did not specify the store where the incident allegedly occurred. 

Mistretta’s statements indicate that there may be further victims, according to the Millsboro Police Department, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-934-8174. 

 

